Netherlands to go into tough, 5-week lockdown over Christmas

Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 01:50s - Published
Netherlands to go into tough, 5-week lockdown over ChristmasNetherlands to go into tough, 5-week lockdown over Christmas

Coronavirus: European nations tighten restrictions ahead of Christmas

 The Netherlands and Germany will be in lockdown over the festive period after Covid-19 cases spike.
BBC News
Coronavirus: Netherlands begins imposing tough new five-week lockdown [Video]

Coronavirus: Netherlands begins imposing tough new five-week lockdown

Schools, nonessential shops, museums and gyms close from Tuesday. PM Mark Rutte's announcement prompted a rush of last-minute shopping.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 02:01Published

Dutch intelligence says it's uncovered two Russian spies

 THE HAGUE, Netherlands — A Dutch intelligence agency said Thursday that it has uncovered two Russian spies who were targeting the Netherlands' science and..
WorldNews

Khan: Mass testing or early closure of schools for Christmas [Video]

Khan: Mass testing or early closure of schools for Christmas

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has urged the Department for Education to provide clear guidance to schools as London, most of Essex and parts of Hertfordshire prepare for Tier 3 Covid restrictions from Wednesday. He also called on the government to ensure mass testing is available in schools or close them earlier for the Christmas break. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:30Published
Sturgeon 'considering' additional precautions over Christmas [Video]

Sturgeon 'considering' additional precautions over Christmas

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said she does not plan to change her position on allowing families in Scotland to mix over Christmas. However she said she would consider whether additional precautions were necessary over the holiday period, given the discovery of a new, fast-spreading strain of Covid. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:31Published

Coronavirus updates: Utah mink is first wild animal with COVID-19; California to get nearly 400K more vaccine doses; US deaths top 300K

 California set to receive nearly 400K more vaccine doses. Germany encourages residents to skip Christmas shopping. 300K US deaths. Latest COVID news.
 
USATODAY.com

