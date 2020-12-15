Netherlands to go into tough, 5-week lockdown over Christmas

Sturgeon 'considering' additional precautions over Christmas



First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said she does not plan to change her position on allowing families in Scotland to mix over Christmas. However she said she would consider whether additional precautions were necessary over the holiday period, given the discovery of a new, fast-spreading strain of Covid. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN Duration: 01:31 Published on January 1, 1970