Libya's UNESCO sites endangered amid war

Libyan intelligence officer Abdel Basset al-Megrahi was jailed for life in 2001 for the 1988 murder of the 270 passengers and crew of Pan Am flight 103 over the Scottish town of Lockervie. He died in 2012.
Turkey has protested after German soldiers boarded a Turkish cargo ship in search of suspected arms shipments to Libya. The EU mission says all protocols were followed in the operation, and no illicit materials were found.
Slights and barbs have marred relations between France’s Emmanuel Macron and Turkey’s Tayyip Erdogan for years, but the row over cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad has dragged them to a new low which could have more lasting consequences. Megan Revell reports.