Tyler Perry Donates to Breonna Taylor Boyfriend GDK 121520

Variety is reporting, Tyler Perry donated 100-thousand dollars for Kenneth Walker's legal defense.

Funeral services will take plac tomorrow at one in that same location ... as it was board from receiving major donation from homemaker tyler perry varieties reporting perry donated 100 varieties reporting perry donated $100,00 for kenneth walker's legal defense, even raising money on go find me.

Walker was with taylor the night she was shot and killed by police at her home in louisville back in march place for executing a drug raid and opened fire after walker shot officer walker says police did not announce themselves thought they were intruders.

Walker was initially charged with attempted murder or the charge with dropped, but it still facing the loss from an officer he wounded during the end walker's also suing the kentucky removal governments as well as members of the city's police investigation later found the officers were justified in using force, the former detective is still been




