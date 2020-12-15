Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan sign Spotify deal to produce podcasts

Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 01:22s - Published
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan sign Spotify deal to produce podcasts

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan sign Spotify deal to produce podcasts

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have signed a deal with Spotify to produce podcasts.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Harry and Meghan sign Spotify deal to host and produce podcasts

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have signed a multi-year deal with audio streaming service Spotify to...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •The Verge


Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Becoming Podcasters for Spotify, Starting With a Holiday Special

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Becoming Podcasters for Spotify, Starting With a Holiday Special Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have signed a multiyear deal with Spotify to host and produce podcasts...
Mediaite - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Harry and Meghan feature in new Archewell Audio Spotify trailer [Video]

Harry and Meghan feature in new Archewell Audio Spotify trailer

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have signed a multi-year deal with audiostreaming service Spotify to host and produce podcasts. Harry and Meghan’s newaudio production company Archewell Audio has gone..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:05Published
Meghan Markle honors COVID-19 heroes in surprise appearance on CNN [Video]

Meghan Markle honors COVID-19 heroes in surprise appearance on CNN

Meghan Markle honors COVID-19 heroes in surprise appearance on CNN

Credit: Page Six     Duration: 01:12Published
Duchess Meghan gifts a 'basket of deliciousness' to Oprah Winfrey [Video]

Duchess Meghan gifts a 'basket of deliciousness' to Oprah Winfrey

Duchess Meghan has sent a Christmas gift to TV star Oprah Winfrey.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:48Published