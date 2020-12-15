Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan sign Spotify deal to produce podcasts
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have signed a deal with Spotify to produce podcasts.
Harry and Meghan feature in new Archewell Audio Spotify trailerThe Duke and Duchess of Sussex have signed a multi-year deal with audiostreaming service Spotify to host and produce podcasts. Harry and Meghan’s newaudio production company Archewell Audio has gone..
