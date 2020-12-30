Global  
 

Elton John & Tyler Perry featured in Prince Harry and Meghan's holiday podcast special

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex have launched their new podcast series with a holiday special featuring stars like Sir Elton John, Tyler Perry, and Deepak Chopra reflecting on the year that was 2020.


