Justices Order Review Of Colorado Virus Rules For Churches
The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered a lower federal court to reexamine Colorado restrictions on indoor religious services to combat the coronavirus in light of the justices' recent ruling in favor of churches and synagogues in New York.
Three dissenting justices noted that the state already had lifted the challenged restrictions.