On Fox News, Pal Geraldo Rivera Tells Trump: 'It's Over'

Fox News correspondent Geraldo Rivera is a longtime friend of President Donald Trump.

But despite Rivera's affection, CNN reports he has a message for the president.

It's over.

Geraldo Rivera Interview, 'The Story With Martha McCallum,' Fox News Rivera said Trump's attempts to overturn the election have been litigated for six weeks, noting that the Supreme Court has rejected Trump's efforts twice.

In a call-to-action video on his Twitter account, Rivera called on Trump to concede, saying the electoral college 'had spoken.'


