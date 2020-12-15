Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:35s - Published 10 minutes ago

What Ghislaine Maxwell Is Willing To Do To Get Out Of The Clink

Newser reports Ghislaine Maxwell wants out of prison so badly that she's willing to put up all of her assets to make that happen.

The daughter of media tycoon Robert Maxwell is accused of grooming underage girls for convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The 58-year-old has asked to be released from confinement, claiming she's 'not the person the media has portrayed her to be.'

To convince a judge to allow her release from Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center on house arrest, she's proposed a $28.5 million bail package.

She wants nothing more than to remain in this country to fight the allegations against her, which are based on the uncorroborated testimony of a handful of witnesses.

Lawyers for Ghislaine Maxwell Newser reports prosecutors have until Wednesday to respond.