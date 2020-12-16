Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:31s - Published 1 day ago

AOC Won't Force Pelosi To Hold Medicare-For-All Vote

Nancy Pelosi wants to be continue to be Speaker of the House.

But, some left wing activist want a vote on Medicare-for-All.

So, the activists are pressuring progressive lawmakers to refuse to vote for Pelosi unless she holds the first floor vote on Medicare-for-All.

Business Insider reports that Rep.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is publicly rejecting those calls.

AOC argues that Democrats don't have the votes to pass Medicare for All in the House.