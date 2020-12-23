Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:44s - Published 3 minutes ago

AOC Under Fire Again

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is having a very bad week.

First, she was humiliated by her own party, losing a vote to join the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

Then, she was labeled a sellout by her own party for going against a threat to Nancy Pelosi's speakership in exchange for a Medicare for All Vote.

Now, she's being attacked for taking the COVID-19 vaccine.

Many of her most ardent supporters are accusing her of jumping the line to get the vaccine.

AOC said lawmakers need to try to build confidence in the vaccine.

AOC has also come under fire from her own squad, who branded it 'disturbing' that she "cut ahead" of frontline workers and the elderly.