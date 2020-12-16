Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Covid vaccine side-effects can't be ruled out: Indian govt, after UK advisory

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:33s - Published
Covid vaccine side-effects can't be ruled out: Indian govt, after UK advisory

Covid vaccine side-effects can't be ruled out: Indian govt, after UK advisory

The Union government commented on the possibility of side-effects from Covid-19 vaccine.

The government said that 'adverse' reactions can't be ruled out when vaccination starts.

'Adverse' events have been seen in some cases with Pfizer-Biontech's Covid vaccine in UK.

The UK govt said people with significant history of allergies shouldn't take the vaccine.

“Adverse events following immunisation - this is a critical issue.

When we undertake a universal immunisation programme - which we have been doing for many decades in this country - then some adverse effects are seen in children and pregnant women after vaccination.

Whenever Covid vaccination is initiated, the possibility of some adverse events can't be ruled out.

The countries which have started immunisation, especially the UK, have seen adverse events on Day 1.

Therefore, it is important that states and Union Territories prepare for this.” said Union Health Secretary, Rajesh Bhushan.

Watch the full video for more details.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Tom Cruise shouts at 'M:I7' crew for breaking COVID-19 protocol in leaked expletive-filled audio

 In leaked audio from the set of "Mission: Impossible 7,' Tom Cruise can be heard dressing down crew members for breaking COVID-19 protocol.
USATODAY.com

300K COVID victims mourned with DC bell toll

 The Washington National Cathedral tolled its mourning bell 300 times Tuesday to mark the deaths of 300,000 Americans due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Dec...
USATODAY.com

India sees 26k fresh Covid cases, 383 deaths

 After falling to a 161-day low on Monday, the tally of fresh Covid-19 infections in India rose slightly on Tuesday to a little over 26,000 even as active cases..
IndiaTimes

Tozinameran Tozinameran Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 Vaccine to Be Submitted for Emergency Authorisation [Video]

Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 Vaccine to Be Submitted for Emergency Authorisation

The vaccine created by the companies is known as BNT162b2.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:01Published

Related videos from verified sources

Possible Vaccine Side Effects [Video]

Possible Vaccine Side Effects

WAAY 31's Sydney Martin spoke with Dr. Neil Lamb for Hudson-Alpha about side effects experts are seeing from the newly released COVID-19 vaccine.

Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, ALPublished
First COVID Vaccine Recipients Report No Major Side Effects So Far [Video]

First COVID Vaccine Recipients Report No Major Side Effects So Far

Medical professionals who are on the front lines of the pandemic are now at the front of the line receiving the COVID vaccine. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas took a look at how some of the first..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:59Published
Virus leaving lingering effects [Video]

Virus leaving lingering effects

UC San Diego Dr. Lucy Horton talks to ABC 10News about patients recovering from the coronavirus experiencing "long haul" effects.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 05:17Published