Covid vaccine side-effects can't be ruled out: Indian govt, after UK advisory

The Union government commented on the possibility of side-effects from Covid-19 vaccine.

The government said that 'adverse' reactions can't be ruled out when vaccination starts.

'Adverse' events have been seen in some cases with Pfizer-Biontech's Covid vaccine in UK.

The UK govt said people with significant history of allergies shouldn't take the vaccine.

“Adverse events following immunisation - this is a critical issue.

When we undertake a universal immunisation programme - which we have been doing for many decades in this country - then some adverse effects are seen in children and pregnant women after vaccination.

Whenever Covid vaccination is initiated, the possibility of some adverse events can't be ruled out.

The countries which have started immunisation, especially the UK, have seen adverse events on Day 1.

Therefore, it is important that states and Union Territories prepare for this.” said Union Health Secretary, Rajesh Bhushan.

