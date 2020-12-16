Global  
 

Coronavirus in Germany: Berlin pressuring EU regulators to speed up jab approval

Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English
Coronavirus in Germany: Berlin pressuring EU regulators to speed up jab approval

Europe’s COVID restrictions: National lockdowns in Germany and the Netherlands [Video]

Europe’s COVID restrictions: National lockdowns in Germany and the Netherlands

After pressure from the German government, The European Union's regulatory body is set to approve the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine next Monday.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO
Germany enters harder lockdown as virus deaths hit new high [Video]

Germany enters harder lockdown as virus deaths hit new high

Credit: FRANCE 24 English

German scientist Özlem Türeci was focused on cancer, then came COVID-19. It was her 'duty' to help develop a vaccine.

 When Özlem Türeci, co-founder of BioNTech, first heard about the novel coronavirus, she knew her company would have to work on a vaccine to fight it.
 
USATODAY.com

Post-Brexit trade deal has 'narrow path to agreement' [Video]

Post-Brexit trade deal has 'narrow path to agreement'

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said the next few dayswould be “decisive” in the post-Brexit trade talks with the UK. She told MEPsthat “as things stand I cannot tell you whether there will be a deal or not”.But she added there is a “path to an agreement now”, although it is “verynarrow”. “It is therefore our responsibility to continue trying,” she said.Mrs von der Leyen indicated that fishing rights remained a major obstacle to adeal but suggested some progress had been made on the so-called “level playingfield” issue, the measures aimed at preventing unfair competition between theUK and EU.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

Brexit: 'Narrow path' in view for trade deal - EU chief

 The president of the EU Commission says the "next few days" will be decisive for trade negotiations.
BBC News
Brexit Countdown: 15 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit Countdown: 15 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

Navalny poisoning: Russia made second assassination attempt — report

 Russia agents carried out a second assassination attempt on Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny before he was flown to Berlin, a British newspaper has claimed. Moscow..
WorldNews
German vaccination centres await government's green light to roll out jabs [Video]

German vaccination centres await government's green light to roll out jabs

Euronews went to a temporary vaccination centre at the Berlin arena where they said they are standing ready to start administering the jabs at the government's signal.

Credit: euronews (in English)
European Film Awards 2020: Six movies in the running to win top prize [Video]

European Film Awards 2020: Six movies in the running to win top prize

The best film award will be presented in Berlin on Saturday, December 12.

Credit: euronews (in English)