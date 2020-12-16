Salvation Army Call for Help GMK 121620

Global  
 

The Salvation Army says they need a little help this year with donations for kids Christmas gifts.

They provide christmas smiles to hundreds of children each year..

But the elves of the salvation army say they need a little help this year.

Right now, l3: abc 36 news white salvation army asking for help the agency says it has hundreds of children not yet taken care of this christmas.... and their gift bag and toy distribution starts friday..

Clothes for all ages, make-up, and computer tablets are among the items still needed..

Cash donations also are accepted.

L3: abc 36 news white jennifer sisson salvation army "we'll take just about anything anyone can give to help.

We serve roughly 5,000 kids in fayette, jessamine and scott counties and we want to make sure there's a little spark of joy for each one of them on christmas morning."

L3: abc 36 news white salvation army asking for help to find out more about how you can help, go to our web sites at w-t-v-q dot com and click




