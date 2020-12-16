Global  
 

Pc Andrew Harper's wife reacts to appeal failure

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:42s - Published
The widow of Pc Andrew Harper has voiced disappointment after the Court ofAppeal rejected a bid by the Attorney General to increase the prison sentencesof her husband’s killers.

Henry Long, 19, was jailed in July for 16 years and18-year-olds Jessie Cole and Albert Bowers were handed 13 years in custodyover the manslaughter of the Thames Valley Police traffic officer.

Pc Harper,28, was caught in a strap attached to the back of a car driven by Long anddragged to his death down a winding country road as the trio fled the scene ofa quad bike theft in Berkshire on the night of August 15 2019.

Long - theleader of the group - admitted manslaughter, while passengers Cole and Bowerswere convicted of manslaughter after a trial at the Old Bailey.


