Kareena Kapoor- Kunal Kemmu step out in style Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:03s - Published 8 minutes ago Kareena Kapoor- Kunal Kemmu step out in style Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is one such star who surely knows how to strike a perfect balance between a personal and professional life. #KareenaKapoorKhan #MouniRoy #urvashirautela 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend