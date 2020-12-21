Global  
 

Kareena, Saif celebrate son Taimur's 4th birthday

Kareena, Saif celebrate son Taimur's 4th birthday

Kareena, Saif celebrate son Taimur's 4th birthday

The little son of Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, Taimur turned 4.

The couple celebrated his birthday at their residence.

Actor Karisma Kapoor along with father Randhir Kapoor and mother Babita arrived at their residence to celebrate Taimur's birthday.

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu also attended the celebrations.


