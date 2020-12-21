Kareena, Saif celebrate son Taimur's 4th birthday

Actor Saif Ali Khan is back home in Mumbai after spending a long, peaceful time in Himachal Pradesh. The actor was shooting for his film Bhoot Police in Dharamshala recently. Saif came back earlier this week with wife Kareena Kapoor and son Taimur. Soon, the actor had a run-in with the paparazzi on Wednesday evening. Saif was clicked outside his home with Kareena and the two had seemingly gone out for walk. He was seen in a blue T-shirt and his usual red bandana. Kareena, who is heavily pregnant with her second baby, was seen in a flowing pink dress. However, what caught everyone's attention was Saif's new tattoo. Saif had a large new tattoo on his left arm which showed pyramids, encasing an eye. Saif was last seen in Tanhaji, which released earlier this year.
Actor Kareena Kapoor has been making the most of her time in Himachal Pradesh. Kareena has accompanied husband Saif Ali Khan's team of Bhoot Police to the location. Kareena has been regularly sharing glimpses of her dreamy vacation amid the hills. The Veere Di Wedding actor has now shared a video of her sipping coffee in the sun. The video comprises a few pictures of her sipping coffee while soaking the winter sun. The actor glows and smiles for the camera as she enjoys her moment in the hills. Kareena Kapoor is expecting her second child with Saif Ali Khan. The couple has also taken their three-year-old son Taimur on the vacation.
Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted on Wednesday evening with her son Taimur. In a video, Kareena is seen exiting her car with the three-year-old in tow. Taimur is seen yelling at the gathered paparazzi to not take photographs. The 3-year old could be heard saying 'no photos' as they called out to him. Taimur has been in media spotlight since birth and is often chased by photographers. This is not the first time that the munchkin made such a declaration. Recently, Taimur was caught on camera saying the same thing in Dharamshala. Taimur was accompanying his father Saif Ali Khan who had gone for a shoot.
Bollywood actor Zareen Khan was seen disguised as Santa Claus in Bandra. She dressed herself as Santa ahead of Christmas. Several celebrities were spotted in B-town. Producer Boney Kapoor was seen along with his daughters Janhvi and Khushi in Mumbai. The trio were clicked outside Maddock Films in Santacruz. Actor Ananya Panday was also snapped at Bandra. Her casual look gave all chic vibes
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor was seen outside dubbing studio in Mumbai. He was seen in casual attire with mask on. Actor Shilpa Shetty was also seen outside dubbing studio in Juhu. She was seen wearing a face shield amid pandemic. Superstar Akshay Kumar was clicked outside a sound studio also. He was seen in all black attire.
Bollywood celebrities were snapped in Mumbai. Looking dapper in eye-cool blue t-shirt, actor Kunal Kemmu posed for camera at PS Dance rehearsal hall. Kunal was joined by Patralekhaa. Paps also clicked Nimrat Kaur in Mumbai. Actress will next be seen in 'Atrangi Re'.
Paparazzi snapped Bollywood stars in film city. Dressed in comfy attire, Janhvi Kapoor was snapped in Bandra. Janhvi will next be seen in 'Dostana 2'. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt was also clicked. Alia is prepping up for 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', her next venture. Kunal Kemmu was out on bike shopping in Andheri.