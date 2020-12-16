Video Credit: WFFT - Published 3 minutes ago

Old Saint Nick is having to decide who is naughty or nice...from six feet away.

Glenbrook Square is making that possible, even during a global pandemic.

Many children’s favorite part of the holiday season is getting to meet Santa Claus and his magical elf helpers.

Socially-distanced Santa is masked up & ready to hear children's Christmas wishes at Glenbrook Mall

Be from noon until 3:30pm.

Many children's favorite part of the holiday season is getting to meet kris kringle and his little elf helpers.

Fox 55's nico pennisi shows us how glenbrook square is making all the magic possible, even during a global pandemic.

Photos with santa are a holiday tradition at glenbrook square.

This year it looks different.

Old saint nick is having to decide who is naughty or nice... from six feet away.

?nat?

Santa: "how're you guys doing?

Merry christmas!"five-year-old elena is so excited to tell santa clause what she wants for christmas this year.

Elena: "american girl doll!"

She's at the mall with her mom hannah schlatter doing some last minute shopping for the holiday.

When she saw the long white beard and big red suit her eyes lit up with excitement.hannah "we did little fun reindeer together and told him what she wanted for christmas."usually, children tell santa their christmas wishes while sitting on his lap.

General manager michael lyons says that was not possible this year.

Lyons "we've adjusted our santa set to allow for proper social distancing.

That's safety for santa and that's safety for families that want to take a photo."other safety measures include: mask enforcement at all times, reduced hours with breaks for sanitizing and disinfecting and reservations- only, unless time and space permits.

Hannah "they've tried to go along really well with it and they're learning this is just a new way of life."

Lyons says the few weeks before christmas are some of the mall's busiest, as folks rush to stores to get last-minute gifts for their loved ones.

He says seeing santa stationed in the center of the action is a tradition that shoppers have grown to love and expect every december.

Lyons "the santa experience is an important part of the mall shopping holiday times people like to have together."standup: santa tells me he's happy he's still able to hear what children want for christmas, even if he has to wear a face mask.

From santa's pavillon at glenbrook square i'm nico pennisi fox 55 news we've posted a full list of glenbrook's safety procedures on our website at w