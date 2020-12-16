Mayor Winnecke On COVID-19 Vaccine & Looking Ahead to 2021
Vanderburgh county has been an hot spot for covid-19 cases vanderburgh county has been an hot spot for covid-19 cases but with vaccine distribution underway in the tri-state-- that could all change.... this morning -- evansville mayor lloyd winnecke joining us to talk about what's happening in the river city.
Just about 10 minutes ago -- we witnessed history -- healthcare workers at deaconess gateway receiving the covid-19 vaccine.
A momentous day for the tri- state and everyone who lives here and this is good news -- just what is your reaction to this?
Vanderburgh county has been an hot spot for covid-19 cases but with vaccine distribution underway in the tri-state-- that could all change.... this morning -- evansville mayor lloyd winnecke joining us to talk about what's happening in the river city.
Just about 10 minutes ago -- we witnessed history -- healthcare workers at deaconess gateway receiving the covid-19 vaccine.
A momentous day for the tri- state and everyone who lives here and this is good news -- just what is your reaction to