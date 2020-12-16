Clubs must think long-term, says Man Utd's Solskjaer after Bilic sacking

Slaven Bilic 'calm' over speculation on West Brom future after Man City draw



West Brom manager Slaven Bilic said he is "not bothered" by speculationsurrounding his position following his side's 1-1 draw with Manchester City atEtihad Stadium. The 1-1 draw looked like offering the under-pressure Bilic alifeline in his 100th Premier League game as a manager, but reports after thematch indicated a move could still be made on Wednesday by the West Bromhierarchy. "I’m very calm. I love my job. I’m here and calm,” said Bilic. “Tobe fair, I’m not bothered. I’m doing my job. I’m enjoying it. I’m working hardfor myself, for my staff, for the players, for the club, that’s all."

