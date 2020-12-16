Clubs must think long-term, says Man Utd's Solskjaer after Bilic sacking

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on the return of Dean Henderson to Manchester United.Henderson was rewarded with a new deal until at least 2025 in the summer,having shone on loan at Thursday’s opponents Sheffield United for the past twoseasons.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola to realise footballis about teams rather than individuals after making disruptive comments on theeve of Manchester United’s Champions League exit. The 27-year-old capped animpressive display with a goal in Saturday’s 3-1 win at West Ham and spokeafterwards about the need to stay focused on the crunch RB Leipzig clash andderby against Manchester City.
West Brom manager Slaven Bilic said he is "not bothered" by speculationsurrounding his position following his side's 1-1 draw with Manchester City atEtihad Stadium. The 1-1 draw looked like offering the under-pressure Bilic alifeline in his 100th Premier League game as a manager, but reports after thematch indicated a move could still be made on Wednesday by the West Bromhierarchy. "I’m very calm. I love my job. I’m here and calm,” said Bilic. “Tobe fair, I’m not bothered. I’m doing my job. I’m enjoying it. I’m working hardfor myself, for my staff, for the players, for the club, that’s all."
