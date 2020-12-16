Global  
 

Clubs must think long-term, says Man Utd's Solskjaer after Bilic sacking

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says teams "sometimes don't have the patience" after Slaven Bilic is sacked by West Brom.


