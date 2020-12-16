Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Justice for Ella but more action needed to tackle air pollution, mother says

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:39s - Published
Justice for Ella but more action needed to tackle air pollution, mother says

Justice for Ella but more action needed to tackle air pollution, mother says

The mother of a nine-year-old girl who suffered a fatal asthma attack said shehad won justice for her after a coroner ruled air pollution contributed to herdeath.

But with other children still exposed to illegal levels of airpollution, the “matter is far from over”, Rosamund Kissi-Debrah said.

EllaKissi-Debrah is believed to be the first person in the UK to have airpollution listed as the cause of death on their death certificate, followingthe ruling by assistant coroner Philip Barlow at a second inquest into herdeath.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Philip Barlow Philip Barlow


Rosamund Kissi-Debrah Activist and Green Party candidate in the 2019 United Kingdom General Election

Related news from verified sources

Related videos from verified sources

This is your brain on air pollution | María Neira [Video]

This is your brain on air pollution | María Neira

Air pollution knows no borders -- even in your own body, says public health expert María Neira. In this startling talk, she describes how the microscopic particles and chemicals you breathe affect all..

Credit: TED     Duration: 12:52Published
'Stubble burning has stopped, Delhi's pollution level still serious': Javadekar [Video]

'Stubble burning has stopped, Delhi's pollution level still serious': Javadekar

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar questioned Delhi govt over the rising air pollution level. Javadekar said that stubble burning has stopped yet Delhi's pollution situation remains serious...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:21Published
Stubble burning stopped, but pollution still rising: Javadekar questions Delhi govt [Video]

Stubble burning stopped, but pollution still rising: Javadekar questions Delhi govt

Speaking to media in the national capital on December 04, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar spoke on Delhi's air quality. Javadekar said, "Air quality in Delhi is still in the very poor..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:26Published