Justice for Ella but more action needed to tackle air pollution, mother says

The mother of a nine-year-old girl who suffered a fatal asthma attack said shehad won justice for her after a coroner ruled air pollution contributed to herdeath.

But with other children still exposed to illegal levels of airpollution, the “matter is far from over”, Rosamund Kissi-Debrah said.

EllaKissi-Debrah is believed to be the first person in the UK to have airpollution listed as the cause of death on their death certificate, followingthe ruling by assistant coroner Philip Barlow at a second inquest into herdeath.