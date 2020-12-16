Global  
 

Who Does AOC Want To Lead The Democratic Party?

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez does not think Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer should head the Democratic party.

In new podcast with the Intercept on Wednesday AOC blasted Schumer and Pelosi.

"We need new leadership in the Democratic Party." The criticism comes as stimulus talks between the Democratic leaders and their Republican counterparts are ongoing.

According to Business Insider Ocasio-Cortez suggested intimated that she should lead the party.


