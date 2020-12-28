Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:36s - Published 5 minutes ago

AOC’s Attempt To Unseat Schumer Would Fail

NY State Democratic Committee Chairman Jay Jacobs has a message for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez….

Don’t Primary Chuck Schumer in 2022.

Jacobs said the ambitious congresswoman would “absolutely” lose a challenge if she went head-to-head against Schumer.

There has been speculation for months that she want to unseat Schumer in 2022.

Asked point blank earlier this year about challenging Schumer, AOC responded “I don’t know.” The NY Post reports that AOC has demanded to see “new leadership in the Democratic Party.”