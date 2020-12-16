Global  
 

Fed pledges to keep buying bonds

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:01s - Published
Fed pledges to keep buying bonds

Fed pledges to keep buying bonds

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell promised to keep funneling cash into financial markets "to deliver powerful support to the economy until the recovery is complete."


Federal Reserve Federal Reserve Central banking system of the United States

Congress closer to COVID aid deal as shutdown nears

Congress closer to COVID aid deal as shutdown nears

[NFA] Members of the U.S. Congress scrambled on Saturday to resolve the last obstacles to completing a $900 billion package of legislation to help Americans struggling with the steep health and economic costs of the coronavirus pandemic. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:49Published

Congress Clears Two-Day Spending Extension to Finalize Stimulus Deal

 The short time frame signaled optimism that Congress could come to agreement on the $900 billion economic recovery plan, but a last-minute dispute over the..
NYTimes.com

Closing in on Stimulus Deal, Lawmakers Clash Over Fed's Role

 Democrats worked to include more emergency aid to states while Republicans moved to prevent the Federal Reserve from restarting loan programs.
NYTimes.com
U.S. weekly jobless claims rise further

U.S. weekly jobless claims rise further

The number of Americans filing first-time claims for jobless benefits unexpectedly increased last week as a relentless surge in new COVID-19 infections hobbled business operations, offering more evidence that the economy's recovery from the pandemic recession was faltering. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:14Published
Nasdaq closes at record high

Nasdaq closes at record high

Wall Street rose on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq closing at a record high as investors awaited a potential fiscal economic stimulus package and after the Federal Reserve repeated a pledge to keep its benchmark interest rate near zero. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:23Published

Chair of the Federal Reserve Chair of the Federal Reserve American government office

She's In The Money: Biden Picks Former Fed Chair Janet Yellen To Head Treasury

She's In The Money: Biden Picks Former Fed Chair Janet Yellen To Head Treasury

President-elect Joe Biden is planning to nominate Janet Yellen to head the Treasury Department. Business Insider reports if the US Senate confirms Yellen, she will be the first woman to hold the job. Yellen served as Fed Chair during President Barack Obama's second term, from 2014 to 2017. President Donald Trump replaced her with Jerome Powell as head of the Fed.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published

Jerome Powell Jerome Powell 16th Chair of the Federal Reserve in the United States

Hiring slows to 5-month low, jobless rate drops

Hiring slows to 5-month low, jobless rate drops

U.S. employers hired the fewest workers in five months in October, offering the clearest evidence yet that the end of fiscal stimulus and exploding new COVID-19 infections were sapping momentum from the economic recovery, but the jobless rate fell as well. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:32Published
Congress needs to do more to help economy -Powell

Congress needs to do more to help economy -Powell

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the Fed will keep on doing everything it can to support the economy, but said an economic stimulus package from Congress would help the economy heal faster.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:14Published

Fed reflects "fair amount of optimism": strategist

Fed reflects "fair amount of optimism": strategist

Summit Place Financial Advisors' Liz Miller says the Fed's economic outlook and its pledge to keep buying bonds bode well for equity investors. But with yields expected to remain low, she tells..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 05:58Published