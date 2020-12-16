Fed pledges to keep buying bonds

[NFA] Members of the U.S. Congress scrambled on Saturday to resolve the last obstacles to completing a $900 billion package of legislation to help Americans struggling with the steep health and economic costs of the coronavirus pandemic. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.
The number of Americans filing first-time claims for jobless benefits unexpectedly increased last week as a relentless surge in new COVID-19 infections hobbled business operations, offering more evidence that the economy's recovery from the pandemic recession was faltering. Fred Katayama reports.
Wall Street rose on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq closing at a record high as investors awaited a potential fiscal economic stimulus package and after the Federal Reserve repeated a pledge to keep its benchmark interest rate near zero. Fred Katayama reports.
President-elect Joe Biden is planning to nominate Janet Yellen to head the Treasury Department. Business Insider reports if the US Senate confirms Yellen, she will be the first woman to hold the job. Yellen served as Fed Chair during President Barack Obama's second term, from 2014 to 2017. President Donald Trump replaced her with Jerome Powell as head of the Fed.
U.S. employers hired the fewest workers in five months in October, offering the clearest evidence yet that the end of fiscal stimulus and exploding new COVID-19 infections were sapping momentum from the economic recovery, but the jobless rate fell as well. Conway G. Gittens reports.