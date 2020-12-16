Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:53s - Published 2 minutes ago

US Retail Sales Slip in November as COVID-19 Cases Surge

US Retail Sales Slip in November, as COVID-19 Cases Surge.

Retail sales declined by 1.1.

Percent, according to data released by the U.S. Commerce Department.

It is the second straight month sales declined, following months of rebound from the initial COVID-19 lockdown measures.

Declining motor vehicle sales added most significantly to the fall, with auto dealerships reporting a 1.7 percent dip.

Restaurant and clothing store sales also continued to slide, adding to the decline from October.

Compounding the bleak economic outlook is the scheduled end of federal pandemic assistance on Dec.

26.

.

More than 9 million Americans are currently unemployed.

Congress is reportedly likely to pass further economic stimulus, perhaps by the end of the week