Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US Retail Sales Slip in November as COVID-19 Cases Surge

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:53s - Published
US Retail Sales Slip in November as COVID-19 Cases Surge

US Retail Sales Slip in November as COVID-19 Cases Surge

US Retail Sales Slip in November, as COVID-19 Cases Surge.

Retail sales declined by 1.1.

Percent, according to data released by the U.S. Commerce Department.

It is the second straight month sales declined, following months of rebound from the initial COVID-19 lockdown measures.

Declining motor vehicle sales added most significantly to the fall, with auto dealerships reporting a 1.7 percent dip.

Restaurant and clothing store sales also continued to slide, adding to the decline from October.

Compounding the bleak economic outlook is the scheduled end of federal pandemic assistance on Dec.

26.

.

More than 9 million Americans are currently unemployed.

Congress is reportedly likely to pass further economic stimulus, perhaps by the end of the week


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

U.S. Retail Sales Slump Much More Than Expected Amid Renewed Lockdowns

Reflecting renewed lockdowns in some states as a result of the recent spike in new coronavirus cases,...
RTTNews - Published

Retail Sales Tumble in Sign Economic Rebound Is Sputtering

U.S. retail sales fell for a second straight month in November, likely weighed down by raging new...
Newsmax - Published

Todos Medical announces commercial launch of its 3CL protease inhibitor dietary supplement Tollovid at The Alchemist’s Kitchen in New York

Todos Medical Ltd (OTCQB:TOMDF) announced the commercial launch of its proprietary 3CL protease...
Proactive Investors - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Best Nov. for S&P 500, best Dow month since '87 [Video]

Best Nov. for S&P 500, best Dow month since '87

It was a banner month for global stocks, powered in part by the biggest November gain for the S&P 500 in history and the strongest monthly performance for the Dow since 1987. Conway G. Gittens has the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:13Published
Wall Street ends lower as shutdown worries loom [Video]

Wall Street ends lower as shutdown worries loom

U.S. stocks retreated from record closing highs on Tuesday, ending lower as surging COVID-19 cases, the growing threat of a fresh round of economic lockdowns and weak retail sales data dampened the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:25Published
U.S. retail sales slow as pandemic weighs [Video]

U.S. retail sales slow as pandemic weighs

U.S. retail sales increased less than expected in October and could slow further, restrained by spiraling new COVID-19 infections and declining household income as millions of unemployed Americans lose..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:23Published