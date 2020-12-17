11pm Lex VA Healthcare 12162020

Global  
 

The Lexington VA Health Care system is reaching out to veterans about getting the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.

It received 975 doses of the vaccine yesterday.

Front line workers will get the vaccine first... and willing...high risk veterans will get it after them.

According to the health care system...vaccinatio ns will start




