Priti Patel urges people to have small Christmas celebrations

Home Secretary Priti Patel has told MPs that victims of the Windrush scandal will receive bigger and quicker payments after complaints over difficulties in claiming compensation. Report by Blairm.
Home Secretary Priti Patel speaks about a new agreement with France aimed atcurbing the number of migrants crossing the English Channel in small boats.Home Secretary Priti Patel and her French counterpart Gerald Darmanin saidthey wanted to make the route used by more than 8,000 people this yearunviable. They agreed to double the number of French police patrolling a 150kmstretch of coastline targeted by people-smuggling networks.
A round-up of Prime Minister's Questions as Sir Keir Starmer accuses theGovernment of a conflict of interest over Covid-19 business deals, and BorisJohnson confirms the Brexit transition period will not be extended.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released their official Christmas cardphotograph showing their family relaxing at their Norfolk home. Also releasedis a candid image of The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall in the gardenof their home in Aberdeenshire.
