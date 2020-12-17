French President Emmanuel Macron tests positive for Covid-19

Sir Ian McKellen has urged the public to take the Covid vaccination if offered, describing the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine as a "friend" as he received the first ot two jabs at Queen Mary University Hospital.
The 81-year-old actor also praised the NHS, admitting he would not be alive were it not for the health service.
