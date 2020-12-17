Global  
 

Bangladeshi PM pays gratitude to Indians for their wholehearted support for liberation cause

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina held virtual summit.

The event was held on December 17 via video conferencing.

Speaking at the event, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina said, "I pay deep homage to the 3 million martyrs, who laid their lives.

I pay tribute to the members of the Indian armed forces martyred in the 1971 war.

I pay my gratitude to the govt and people of India who extended wholehearted support for the cause of our liberation," "Bangladesh is on the verge of celebrating 50 years as an independent nation.

Your (PM Modi) visit to Dhaka on 26th March 2021 will be the crowning glory of our joint commemoration of Bangladesh's Liberation War 1971," she added.


