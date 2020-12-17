Hancock explains Manchester Tier 3 decision
Health Secretary Matt Hancock explains why Greater Manchester will remain in Tier 3 - the highest tier of coronavirus restrictions.
Stratford-on-Avon challenges Tier 3 statusStratford-on-Avon District Council is challenging the Government's decision toput the area into Tier 3 after the national lockdown restrictions ended. Theauthority sent a Judicial Review pre-action..
Matt Hancock: Door is open for further discussions over Covid-19 restrictionsHealth Secretary Matt Hancock said the “door is open” to further discussionswith local leaders regarding business support, after the announcement thatGreater Manchester will move into Tier 3 of..
Matt Hancock defends funding offer for Greater ManchesterHealth Secretary Matt Hancock had defended the funding offered for Greater Manchester to enter the Tier 3 level of Covid-19 restrictions, and says it remains on the table for local leaders.
