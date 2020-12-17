Starmer: Concerned Covid tier system can't control virus

Home Secretary Priti Patel has urged the public to have a "smaller, safer" Christmas amidst a rising number of Covid infections in parts of the country.
Her comments follow those from Prime Minister Boris Johnson who asked people to keep their festive celebrations "short and small", despite relaxing restrictions nationwide for five days. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth has accused the government of "mixed messaging" over Covid Christmas rules. Earlier Prime Minister Boris Johnson advised people to "think hard" before meeting family and friends over the festive period but stopped short of changing the rules. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and England's chief medical officer Chris Whittyask people to “think hard” before meeting family and friends over the festiveperiod. Mr Johnson suggested people should reduce their contacts in the fivedays ahead of the festive period if they were going to mix with friends andrelatives.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:03Published
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced a change in Covid tiers across England, with Bristol and North Somerset moving from Tier 3 to Tier 2, and Herefordshire placed from Tier 2 into Tier 1.
Tier 3 restrictions will also be extended across a wide area of east and south east England, including Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Hertfordshire and the majority of Surrey.
All changes will come into effect at 00:01 on Saturday December 19. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Shadow Business Minister Lucy Powell has said the government must focus on a long term plan of the Covid tiering system rather than the "mixed messages" around the Christmas period.
The Manchester Central MP added the region met the criteria to be moved from Tier 3. However, more support was needed for the hospitality sector which has "borne the brunt" of the pandemic. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Jacob Rees-Mogg has confirmed that the House of Commons will rise for Christmas "at the close of business today" but the government will seek a recall of Parliament over the festive period if a Brexit deal needs to be approved. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn