Starmer: Concerned Covid tier system can't control virus

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:16s - Published
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said he is concerned the Covid tier system is not strong enough to control the virus, noting rising levels of infections across the country.

He added Prime Minister Boris Johnson needed to "show leadership" on restrictions around Christmas, accusing him of "shifting the blame" and responsibility to the public.

Report by Alibhaiz.

