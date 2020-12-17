Global  
 

Pink ball Vs red ball: Kapil Dev explains the difference #HTLS 2020

Former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev spoke at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.

The former all-rounder explained what difference the colour of the ball makes for bowlers.

He said that the most important thing is the wrist placement.

He said that the most basic thing for a fast bowler is the ability to swing the ball.

Watch the full video for all the details.


