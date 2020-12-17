Global  
 

Scot who vowed to ‘revolutionise the wheelchair’ wins one million dollar backing

Scot who vowed to ‘revolutionise the wheelchair’ wins one million dollar backing

A Scottish innovator who vowed to “revolutionise the wheelchair” as a teenagerhas won one million dollars to make his dream a reality.

Andrew Slorance, 51,from Nairn, Scotland, saw off competition from the US, Japan and Italy to winToyota’s Mobility Unlimited Challenge with his Phoenix i wheelchair.


