Putin responds to CNN investigation, does not deny Navalny was tracked

During his annual press conference, Russian President Vladimir Putin responded to a recent investigation by the investigative group Bellingcat and CNN which uncovered evidence that Russia’s Federal Security Service trailed opposition leader Alexey Navalny who was poisoned in August.

CNN’s Clarissa Ward reports.


