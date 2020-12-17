Putin responds to CNN investigation, does not deny Navalny was tracked Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Duration: 04:34s - Published 5 minutes ago Putin responds to CNN investigation, does not deny Navalny was tracked During his annual press conference, Russian President Vladimir Putin responded to a recent investigation by the investigative group Bellingcat and CNN which uncovered evidence that Russia’s Federal Security Service trailed opposition leader Alexey Navalny who was poisoned in August. CNN’s Clarissa Ward reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend