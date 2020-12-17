California Reports 52,281 New Cases Of COVID-19 Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 00:30s - Published 2 minutes ago California Reports 52,281 New Cases Of COVID-19 California health authorities reported Thursday a record 379 coronavirus deaths and more than 52,000 new confirmed cases. The staggering new figures mean California has seen more than 1,000 deaths in the last five days and nearly 106,000 confirmed cases in just two days. 0

