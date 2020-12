No-one was injured when the Spirit Airlines flight veered off the taxiway while trying to make a...



Related videos from verified sources More details on Spirit Airlines Plane skid in Baltimore



A Spirit Airlines flight from Las Vegas skidded off an icy taxiway at Baltimore's main airport this morning. No one was hurt. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:19 Published 1 hour ago Spirit Airlines plane slides off taxiway in Baltimore



A Spirit Airlines plane skidded off the taxiway at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport after a powerful winter storm created slick conditions, HLN’s Robin Meade reports. Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 02:13 Published 3 hours ago Spirit Airlines Plane Skids Off The Taxiway At BWI



According to the airline, Flight 696 from Las Vegas to BWI had landed and was at taxiing speed when it skidded off the taxiway while trying to make a turn to go to the gate at 6:18 a.m. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 00:56 Published 4 hours ago