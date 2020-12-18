ASCENSION ST. VINCENT RECEIVES FIRST COVID-19 VACCINES

Video Credit: WEVV - Published 5 days ago

The vaccine makes its way into the tri-state - 44 news reporter valerie lyons-- live from st.

Vincent hospital - where they administered their first vaccine - today ascension st.

Vincent is tbe second hospital in evansville to receive the pfizer vaccine.

A spokesperson told me these first vaccinations took place just hours after they received the doses.

Among the first 6 health care workers to get their first dose emergency nurse respiratory care and the only chaplain at the hospital able to visit covid-19 patients now hospital calls it wet run tonight recipients walked through the vaccine process that will begin for registered health care workers tomorrow morning check in table the vaccine stations received their shots moved to the waiting area they stayed there for abkut 15 minutes in case any immediate side effects kicked in before getting cleared to leave.

Its roughly a 20 minute process that could bring us one step closer to beating a nearly year long pandemic and in dubios county jasper memorial hospital receiving there first shipment of the