St. Stanislaus students build shed for homeowner after Hurricane Zeta

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published 4 minutes ago

- in the spirit of giving this- holiday season, students in one- class at saint stanislaus teame- up to help a neighbor - recovering from hurricane zeta.- news 25's grant chighizola was- there today as the students - made their big delivery.- - the sounds of drills and heavy- equipment filled lajoie butler'- back yard this afternoon as a - group of students and their - teacher delivered to her- a gift she'll use for years to- come.

Sot-bradley shaw: ssc - senior- "we wanted to give back, and so- we got a lot of help from peopl- and we were able to - build a shed for somebody in- need."- butler's old backyard shed was- damaged during hurricane- zeta, creating the need for a - new one.- when saint stanislaus - construction teacher freddy - west learned of her need, he- made a gameplan, allowing the - class to use the skills they- learned this semester to- build a new shed from scratch.- sot-freddy west - "they started out with the- foundation and went on up, and- each team had to do a wall, - and once they got the wall it - all came together then they put- the sheeting on."

- sot- bradley shaw - "so, everything's wood, and it- took about three weeks to build- and we all used - - - - nail guns and screws, that's- it."- as they met with ms. lajoie and- put the bow on their finished - product, students like senior - bradley shaw say it's a - rewarding feeling.- sot-bradley shaw- "it was really fun being able t- do this with the whole class, - - - making the whole shed and - actually getting the finished - product, and being able to give- it to somebody who- needed it.

It's nice."- a sentiment echoed by their - proud teacher.- sot-freddy west - "just love giving back, love- being able to help people, and- this plan came together the - way it was supposed to come - together."- in bay st.

Louis, grant - chighizola, news 25.-