St. Stanislaus students build shed for homeowner after Hurricane Zeta
St. Stanislaus students build shed for homeowner after Hurricane Zeta
In the spirit of giving this holiday season, students in one class at St.
Stanislaus teamed up to help a neighbor recovering from Hurricane Zeta.
- in the spirit of giving this- holiday season, students in one- class at saint stanislaus teame- up to help a neighbor - recovering from hurricane zeta.- news 25's grant chighizola was- there today as the students - made their big delivery.- - the sounds of drills and heavy- equipment filled lajoie butler'- back yard this afternoon as a - group of students and their - teacher delivered to her- a gift she'll use for years to- come.
Sot-bradley shaw: ssc - senior- "we wanted to give back, and so- we got a lot of help from peopl- and we were able to - build a shed for somebody in- need."- butler's old backyard shed was- damaged during hurricane- zeta, creating the need for a - new one.- when saint stanislaus - construction teacher freddy - west learned of her need, he- made a gameplan, allowing the - class to use the skills they- learned this semester to- build a new shed from scratch.- sot-freddy west - "they started out with the- foundation and went on up, and- each team had to do a wall, - and once they got the wall it - all came together then they put- the sheeting on."
- sot- bradley shaw - "so, everything's wood, and it- took about three weeks to build- and we all used - - - - nail guns and screws, that's- it."- as they met with ms. lajoie and- put the bow on their finished - product, students like senior - bradley shaw say it's a - rewarding feeling.- sot-bradley shaw- "it was really fun being able t- do this with the whole class, - - - making the whole shed and - actually getting the finished - product, and being able to give- it to somebody who- needed it.
It's nice."- a sentiment echoed by their - proud teacher.- sot-freddy west - "just love giving back, love- being able to help people, and- this plan came together the - way it was supposed to come - together."- in bay st.
Louis, grant - chighizola, news 25.-