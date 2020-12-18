Jonathan Holder signs with Chicago Cubs
Jonathan Holder signs with Chicago Cubs
After playing his first five major league season with the New York Yankees, Gulfport and Mississippi State alum Jonathan Holder is heading to the Windy City.
- after playing his first five- major league seasons, with the- - - - new york yankees... gulfport an- mississippi state alum jonathan- holder... is heading to the - windy city.
- and it's go cubs go, for the- former admiral... having signed- a - one-year, non-guaranteed major- league deal... with - chicago.- according to m-l-b network- insider bob nightengale...- the contract is worth 750-- thousand dollars... with- another 150-thousand, in- incentives.
- a former sixth-round pick, back- in 20-14... holder was 3-0 with- a 4.98- e-r-a in 18 relief appearances,- this season... which is actuall- pretty mis-leading... based on- his 2.08 e-r-a... through his - first 15 trips to the mound.- - - - holder tells news 25 there were- quite a few teams in contact- about a potential deal... but - says he and his wife love the - city... and the opportunity the- think the cubs have... in 20-21- he goes on to say, quote... i - really enjoyed my time in new - york... and i'm thankful for th- yankees organization... i'm - excited to move forward in- chicago and play for the cubs i- the windy city... at one of - baseball's most historic- fields... - un-quote.
- and of course... fly the "w"... -