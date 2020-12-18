Jonathan Holder signs with Chicago Cubs

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published 5 days ago

After playing his first five major league season with the New York Yankees, Gulfport and Mississippi State alum Jonathan Holder is heading to the Windy City.

- and it's go cubs go, for the- former admiral... having signed- a - one-year, non-guaranteed major- league deal... with - chicago.- according to m-l-b network- insider bob nightengale...- the contract is worth 750-- thousand dollars... with- another 150-thousand, in- incentives.

- a former sixth-round pick, back- in 20-14... holder was 3-0 with- a 4.98- e-r-a in 18 relief appearances,- this season... which is actuall- pretty mis-leading... based on- his 2.08 e-r-a... through his - first 15 trips to the mound.- - - - holder tells news 25 there were- quite a few teams in contact- about a potential deal... but - says he and his wife love the - city... and the opportunity the- think the cubs have... in 20-21- he goes on to say, quote... i - really enjoyed my time in new - york... and i'm thankful for th- yankees organization... i'm - excited to move forward in- chicago and play for the cubs i- the windy city... at one of - baseball's most historic- fields... - un-quote.

- and of course... fly the "w"... -