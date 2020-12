Sources: Voluntary COVID Vaccinations To Begin Next Week For FDNY CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:17s - Published 3 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:17s - Published Sources: Voluntary COVID Vaccinations To Begin Next Week For FDNY According to sources, a memo sent to the members of the FDNY says the department expects to receive 4,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine in the coming days. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend