‘Govt planning to make a hill city between Zoji La, Z-Morh tunnels’: Gadkari

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:58s
‘Govt planning to make a hill city between Zoji La, Z-Morh tunnels’: Gadkari

Govt planning to make a hill city between Zoji La, Z-Morh tunnels’: Gadkari

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari said that the government is planning to make a ‘hill city’ between Zoji La and Z-Morh tunnels.

The union Minister added that the ministry of Road Transport and Highways will meet on December 21 to discuss the project.

“My idea is to make the hill city more beautiful than Switzerland.

With the cooperation of government of UT Ladakh-Leh and Jammu and Kashmir, we will build it,” said Gadkari.

He added, “It will boost tourism in the region and attract people both from within India and abroad.” Watch the full video for more.


