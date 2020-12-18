Global  
 

Massive cyber attack: US nuclear weapons agency breached | Oneindia News

Massive cyber attack: US nuclear weapons agency breached | Oneindia News

Massive cyber attack: US nuclear weapons agency breached | Oneindia News

The U.S. nuclear weapons agency and at least three states were hacked as part of a massive targeted cyber attack.

The hackers are believed to have gained access to networks by installing malicious code in a widely used software program from SolarWinds Corp., whose customers include government agencies and Fortune 500 companies.

