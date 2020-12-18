Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:02s - Published 2 minutes ago

Preparations made at Dover for post-Brexit trade disruption

Preparations are being made at the ports of Dover to deal with post-Brexit trade disruption, with part of the M20 motorway shut for trials in dealing with a backlog of lorries waiting to get through.

Report by Thomasl.

