Preparations made at Dover for post-Brexit trade disruption

The Bishop of Dover has expressed her sadness over the loss of the Kurdish-Iranian family who died trying to cross the English Channel. Rose Hudson-Wilkin called for the UK and the rest of Europe to ensure safe passage and dignity for those seeking refuge.
Migrants arriving into the UK, after crossing the English Channel, are being processed in what resembles a "rubble-strewn building site". An inspection of the short-term immigration detention facilities in Dover found that migrants, often arriving wet and cold, "had to spend hours in the open air or in cramped containers". They were often left with no sleeping facilities or showers. The report into the Home Office run facilities found that they had failed to "prepare properly" for a "predictable increase in migrant numbers".
EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier has warned there are “just a few hours”left to strike a post-Brexit trade deal with the UK, as the two sides stand atthe “moment of truth”. As talks resumed on Friday, Mr Barnier said there is achance of getting a deal in time for the end of the transition period onDecember 31, but the path to a breakthrough is “very narrow”. “It’s alsoobvious that this isn’t an agreement we will sign at any price or any cost. “Ithink I’ve always been frank with you and open and sincere. I cannot say whatwill come during this last home straight of negotiations. We have to beprepared for all eventualities.”
Schools minister Nick Gibb has said it is a "national priority" to keep schools open during the coronavirus pandemic. "Education is a priority", he said, "it is a national priority to ensure that children can continue their education during this pandemic." Mr Gibb also said that from 4th January 2021, mass testing will be rolled out in schools across the country. "In January we are rolling out a huge programme of mass testing of five-and-a-half-million secondary school students with lateral flow tests". He added that he is "determined" to keep schools open in the new year.
Residents in Greater Manchester have reacted to news the region will remain in Tier 3 for at least another two weeks until the next review.
Mayor Andy Burnham had said there was a "clear case" for moving down a tier with infection rates falling lower than both Liverpool and London. However, the government announced it would remain under the tightest restrictions.
Archbishop of Canterbury says he is looking forward to the "mother and father of all parties" when the coronavirus pandemic is over. Justin Welby told ITV News how difficult the latter half of the year has been for him and the church.
England Rugby's former team doctor admits he "made mistakes" in missing concussions and says the sport must now make significant changes to protect players. Dr Phil Batty, who looked after the England squad between 2012 and 2014, says he sent players back out to play who later turned out to be clearly concussed. The doctor's intervention comes on the day lawyers representing eight former players delivered a legal claim to World Rugby, the RFU and the WRU.