Preparations made at Dover for post-Brexit trade disruption

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:02s
Preparations are being made at the ports of Dover to deal with post-Brexit trade disruption, with part of the M20 motorway shut for trials in dealing with a backlog of lorries waiting to get through.

Report by Thomasl.

