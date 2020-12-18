Hospitality Minnesota makes plea to Governor Walz

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 1 day ago

Minnesota restaurants can open Saturday for outdoor dining at 50% capacity.

"*percent capacity as long as everyone new for you on daybreak.

The non?

"*profit, "hospitality minnesota" is reporting that shutting down restaurants is only doing more harm than good.

Madelyne... you're learning they released data showing positive case numbers from surrounding states.

What can you tell us?///

Behind me here are graphs showing the positive case numbers in wisconsin, nebraska, missouri, iowa and of course minnesota.

Minnesota is the only state that does not allow indoor dining... yet the numbers are right on par with the surrounding states that do.

"hospitality minnesota" states that on november 18th, numbers from the state health department show only point 7 percent of the almost 400 thousand cases are related back to a restaurant or bar.

The organization says the positivity rate on november 23rd



which was after t shut down went into effect

"*- was 10 point 9 percent.

Nearly two weeks later, nothing changed.

They make the argument that during the shut down... minnesotans gathered in large crowds in private settings instead of gathering in controlled settings with safety precautions in place.

"it's the service industry.

We've always been of service to our community.

We're the ones that show up when floods happen, when natural disasters happen.

We're the ones that show up right after the front line folks to feed our community.

Now for these folks to be told that they're causing harm and that they're bringing harm to their community is not okay.

We need that narrative to stop."

"hospitality minnesota" says the relief bill governor walz signed on wednesday



an even future financial assistance



will not be enough for the hospitality industry to

As of now... minnesota restaurants can open this saturday for

(outdoor dining at 50 percent capacity.

But they must stay closed for indoor