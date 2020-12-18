Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Miley Cyrus 'knew she'd really made it' when Cher threw insults her way

Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 00:44s - Published
Miley Cyrus 'knew she'd really made it' when Cher threw insults her way

Miley Cyrus 'knew she'd really made it' when Cher threw insults her way

Miley Cyrus has admitted she loved being insulted by Cher for her raunchy MTV Video Music Awards performance in 2013.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Miley Cyrus marks 10 years since infamous bong-smoking video leak [Video]

Miley Cyrus marks 10 years since infamous bong-smoking video leak

Miley Cyrus has poked fun at her decade-old bong-smoking controversy by recalling the incident in a post online.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published
Miley Cyrus Presents Dolly Parton With Hitmaker Award | Billboard Women In Music 2020 [Video]

Miley Cyrus Presents Dolly Parton With Hitmaker Award | Billboard Women In Music 2020

Miley Cyrus Presents Dolly Parton With Hitmaker Award | Billboard Women In Music 2020

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 04:28Published
Miley Cyrus has her own Chipotle burrito [Video]

Miley Cyrus has her own Chipotle burrito

After a brief back and forth on social media, Chipotle and Miley Cyrus partnered up for an exclusive burrito

Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know     Duration: 00:49Published