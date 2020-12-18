Miley Cyrus 'knew she'd really made it' when Cher threw insults her way
Miley Cyrus has admitted she loved being insulted by Cher for her raunchy MTV Video Music Awards performance in 2013.
Miley Cyrus marks 10 years since infamous bong-smoking video leakMiley Cyrus has poked fun at her decade-old bong-smoking controversy by recalling the incident in a post online.
Miley Cyrus Presents Dolly Parton With Hitmaker Award | Billboard Women In Music 2020Miley Cyrus Presents Dolly Parton With Hitmaker Award | Billboard Women In Music 2020
Miley Cyrus has her own Chipotle burritoAfter a brief back and forth on social media, Chipotle and Miley Cyrus partnered up for an exclusive burrito