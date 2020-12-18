Global  
 

Daily Punc- Dhanush Joins The Cast Of 'The Gray Man'

Dhanush Joins The Cast Of Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans Starrer Netflix Film 'The Gray Man', Helmed By Russo Brothers.

In other News Carryminati to make his Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn's Mayday, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan.

To know more watch Daily Punch


Russo brothers eye up franchise potential for 'The Gray Man' [Video]

Joe and Anthony Russo would like to see their big-budget spy film 'The Gray' Man become a franchise.

Daily Punch - SRK, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone And Hrithik Roshan To Come Together In YRF's Spy Universe [Video]

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone And Hrithik Roshan To Come Together In YRF's Spy Universe. In other news Angira Dhar joins Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, and Rakul Preet Singh in Mayday for more watch Daily Punch

Watch Remo D'Souza's heroic poses in hospital after suffering heart attack [Video]

Actor Aamir Ali has shared a health update for choreographer-filmmaker Remo D'Souza. Remo was recently admitted to a hospital after suffering a heart attack. Aamir shared photos from hospital which showed Remo striking heroic poses in hospital gown. Last week, Remo was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai after he suffered a heart attack. The 46-year-old director was reportedly in the ICU of Kokilaben hospital. Previously, Amitabh Bachchan had wished Remo a speedy recovery. Remo made his debut as a choreographer with Bollywood Dreams (1995). Remo has directed films like ABCD, ABCD 2, Race 3, Street Dancer 3D.

Nainital: Superstar Amitabh Bachchan's alma mater engaged in controversy over principal

 Reportedly, the principal locked his room while the interim principal was waiting outside with the police
Daily Punch - Bombay HC rules in Kangana Ranaut's favour [Video]

Bombay HC rules in Kangana Ranaut's favour, stopped her office space from being completely demolished In Other News Amitabh Bachchan would not have a cameo but a full-fledged role in Nag Ashwin's next starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.for more watch Daily Punch.

Complaint filed against Kangana for alleged remarks on Upendra Kushwaha [Video]

A complaint has been filed against Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. The complaint was filed at Gaya Civil Court in Bihar for her alleged remarks on Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) leader Upendra Kushwaha. Speaking to media, lawyer of Gaya Civil Court, Kumar Shambhu Prasad said, "It is a crime to make derogatory comments against any leader. So, we have asked court to take cognizance of our complaint." A post was shared by Kangana on her Twitter handle in the first week of this month (December 03), which included a picture of Upendra Kushwaha's election meeting. The leaders involved in this picture were said to be members of the gang in pieces (Tukde Tukde Gang). The biggest leader in the picture is Upendra Kushwaha, whose picture is written in 'Azad Kashmir'. Similarly, other leaders were also added in poster with names like Lutyens Liberal, Jihadi, Khalistani and Urban Naxal.

NCB asks Karan Johar to explain 2019’s viral video of party, issues notice [Video]

NCB issued a notice to filmmaker Karan Johar seeking details of his parties. As per reports, no date for summon has been mentioned in the note. The filmmaker may not need to appear in the NCB office in person. Johar was asked to send his response over a video which went viral in 2019. Posting the video, SAD MLA Manjinder Singh had attacked Johar in 2019. Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor and others were seen in the video. It was accused that those attending the party were in an inebriated state. This comes when NCB has been probing Bollywood’s link with drug mafias. Watch the full video for more.

