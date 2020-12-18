EPD Charity Scam

The evansville police department toy drive - so popular wednesday night - that officers stood outside in blistering cold conditions - until nearly 1:00 am - so children will have toys in time for christmas.... but one man took the generosity of the police department for granted.... and - a new twist to this story - emerging in the overnight hours..... 44news reporter tyler druin live outside - epd headquarters with the latest.... that man is trying to make a quick buck at epd's expense - posting those free toys on facebook marketplace... an man who was identified by asst police chief phil smith as evansville resident randy hargrove was trying to sell an nfl new england patriot fly wheels cruiser he received from e- p-d's toy drive... the value of the toy only $30 bucks at department stores - the man had several of the toys listed online for over 3,000 - not sure why the man was attempting to mark the toys price up so much .... as you can imagine police are furious that someone is trying to cash in on their generosity..... "when people are waiting 5, 4, sometimes 6 hours in line to get a toy for a kid and they don't get it and then you take your toys and sell them on facebook marketplace, it's very frustrating.

It's unclassy and it's just upsetting not only to citizens but also to officers who worked tirelessly for 16 hours in those elements."

44news checked the page again -- it does appear the man has taken the post down.... but not before receiving a number of angry and disappointed comments from the community..... the man wont face any chargers because technically the toys are his - the department saying the mans act was very distasteful... asst.

Chief phil smith telling the man - if he needed money they could have gotten him help... live in evansville, tyler druin 44news.