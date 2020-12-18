Angie's List Report: Christmas light safety

Video Credit: WMGT - Published 4 minutes ago

Christmas tree fires, in particular, are five times more deadly than other fires.

Nearly 40 percent of all home fires in the U.S. happen from December through February.

So here's what you need to know to light up safely this year.

(((take package))) vo when it comes to holiday decorating ... we are often more concerned... with the final look above all else.

But safety experts warn... that overloading electrical outlets and using worn light strands... is an invitation for an electrical problem or even disaster.

Angie hicks, angie's list founder sot #1 (:12) "like most people, i like to keep my decorations from year to year, but you need to check them before you put 'em up each year to make sure you don't have any broken light bulbs or any frayed cords because, if you do, you need to replace those items."

Vo even if you're using new lights ... check for the u-l label.

And use them .... only as approved.

Don't place indoor lights outside.

And all outside lights ... should plug into a ground fault circuit interrupter.... or g-f-c-i outlet .... which can be identified by the "test" and "reset" buttons on the face.

They help prevent electric shock and potential fires.

Sammie bracken, electrician sot #1 (:14) "they determine how much load is on the hot wire and how much load is on the neutral wire.

If those two things are balanced, it allows it to work.

If there's too much on the black wire and not enough on the white wire, as in when someone is being shocked, there's an imbalance and it will actually shut off."

Vo lots of older homes don't have g-f-c-i outlets.

But an electrician ... can convert them for about 200 dollars.

A less expensive option..

Is to purchase an adapter... that plugs right into your standard outlet.

Angie hicks, angie's list founder sot #2 (:12) "if you're thinking about new lights this year, the l-e-d lights are a good alternative.

They stay cooler, last longer and use less energy.

Also, they work with any extension cord, even the ones you can find at the drug store."

Sammie bracken sot #2 (:12) "depending on what you're plugging in, non-grounded outlets with a non-grounded plug-in are actually as safe as they can be.

They've been tested to be used in a certain manner.

That's what the ul code talks about."

(((shelby tag))) when it comes to connecting light strands together ...