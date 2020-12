The Supreme Court threw out a challenge to President Donald Trump’s bid to exclude undocumented immigrants from being counted when seats in Congress are divvied up between the states next year.

The Supreme Court on Friday morning declined to issue a ruling one way or another on a case about...

The Supreme Court said a challenge to efforts to exclude unauthorized immigrants from the tabulations...

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday threw out a lawsuit seeking to block President Donald Trump's plan...