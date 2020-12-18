Jim Cramer Says Tesla S&P Inclusion May Be Chance to Buy Apple Stock
Jim Cramer gives some thoughts on the market and why he thinks that there's an opening to buy Apple.
Jim Cramer's 2020 Tesla Bull Case: From Simulation to Elon Musk's Biggest Fan2020 was the year of the Tesla bull for Jim Cramer. Watch how his views on the stock and CEO Elon Musk evolved throughout the year.
Washington Taking Cues From Scrooge While More Growth for Stocks and SPACsIn the December 17th, 2020 edition of Cramer Market Minute, Jim Cramer is dismayed by Washington's Scrooge-like behavior and targets consumer stocks and SPACS that have continuing growth.
Jim Cramer: Buy Yum When You Expect Other Restaurants to 'Get Wiped Out'Jim Cramer discusses Yum.