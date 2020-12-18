Global  
 

What to Watch (12/18/20): Greenland', 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' & 'The Flight Attendant' | THR News

Here’s your breakdown of what to watch this weekend (12/18/20) on demand and streaming platforms.


